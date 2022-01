CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A woman faces charges after police say they found bath salts in her vehicle and she gave them a false name.

In Nov. 2017, police were patrolling the area of Hickory Drive and Redwood Drive in Cambria County at night when they saw a van with no lights on but saw two people inside it. In the charges filed, police note that at the time the area was seeing a rise in drug activity.