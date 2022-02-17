High school basketball scores & highlights from Thursday, February 23

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop McCort 57, Penn Cambria 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tyrone 68, Hollidaysburg 61

Tyrone girls basketball kept Hollidaysburg from achieving its perfect season, beating the Golden Tigers 68-61. Tyrone led wire-to-wire in what a generally close game. Hollidaysburg’s Marin Miller led all scorers with 25, while Tyrone’s Jaida Parker scored 20, Kayelin Gibbons scored 21. Tyrone finishes the year 21-1 with its one loss coming to Hollidaysburg in December. Hollidaysburg also finished the regular season 21-1 after Thursday’s loss.

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Bedford 59, Forest Hills 51

Bishop McCort 57, Penn Cambria 44