High school basketball scores & highlights from Thursday, February 23

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop McCort 57, Penn Cambria 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tyrone 68, Hollidaysburg 61
Tyrone girls basketball kept Hollidaysburg from achieving its perfect season, beating the Golden Tigers 68-61. Tyrone led wire-to-wire in what a generally close game. Hollidaysburg’s Marin Miller led all scorers with 25, while Tyrone’s Jaida Parker scored 20, Kayelin Gibbons scored 21. Tyrone finishes the year 21-1 with its one loss coming to Hollidaysburg in December. Hollidaysburg also finished the regular season 21-1 after Thursday’s loss.
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Bedford 59, Forest Hills 51
Bishop McCort 57, Penn Cambria 44
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.