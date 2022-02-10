High school basketball scores & highlights from Thursday, February 10

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hollidaysburg 61, Altoona 50

Trailing 9 late in the second, Hollidaysburg flipped a switch and used an 18-2 run bridging the second and third quarters to take the lead and beat Altoona, 61-50. It’s the Golden Tigers’ second win over the Mountain Lions in as many weeks. With the win, Hollidaysburg moved to 10-11 on the season. The Golden Tigers wrap up their season Friday at Penns Valley.

OTHER BOYS SOCRES

Bedford 56, Westmont Hilltop 34

Berlin-Brothersvalley 70, Meyersdale 28

Greater Johnstown 93, Somerset 66

Portage Area 81, North Star 48

Richland 67, Bishop McCort 39

Windber 78, Turkeyfoot Valley 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Windber 57, Blacklick Valley 30