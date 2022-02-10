High school basketball scores & highlights from Thursday, February 10

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hollidaysburg 61, Altoona 50
Trailing 9 late in the second, Hollidaysburg flipped a switch and used an 18-2 run bridging the second and third quarters to take the lead and beat Altoona, 61-50. It’s the Golden Tigers’ second win over the Mountain Lions in as many weeks. With the win, Hollidaysburg moved to 10-11 on the season. The Golden Tigers wrap up their season Friday at Penns Valley.
OTHER BOYS SOCRES
Bedford 56, Westmont Hilltop 34
Berlin-Brothersvalley 70, Meyersdale 28
Greater Johnstown 93, Somerset 66
Portage Area 81, North Star 48
Richland 67, Bishop McCort 39
Windber 78, Turkeyfoot Valley 26
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Windber 57, Blacklick Valley 30
