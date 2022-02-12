High school basketball scores & highlights from Saturday, February 12th

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Conemaugh Township 50, Windber 49

Windber came out fast in the first quarter and led 14-3 heading to the second, but Conemaugh Township came alive after that scoring the first six points of the second quarter. The game would go back and forth until the end as Conemaugh Township pulled out a 50-49 win to improve to 17-2 on the season.

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Berlin-Brothersvalley 75, Salisbury-Elk Lick 32

Conemaugh Valley 60, North Star 49

Williamsport 56, Altoona 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Altoona 47, Williamsport 32