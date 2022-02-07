High school basketball scores & highlights from Monday, February 7th

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Dauphin East 54, Altoona 46, 2OT

CD East outlast Altoona 54-46 in a wild double-overtime game Monday. Ashton Neely led the Mountain Lions with 20. His three late in regulation sent the game into OT. Altoona led by five points late in the extra period, but a Jaiden Baltimore three in the final moments of the period sent the game into a second extra session, where the Panthers took back the lead and won.

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Bishop McCort 62, Bishop Carroll 49

Central Cambria 63, Bedford 60

Central Martinsburg 71, Somerset 33

Clearfield 51, Punxsutawney 39

Penn Cambria 75, Greater Johnstown 60

Richland 68, Forest Hills 52

Salisbury 44, Moravian Academy 41

West Shamokin 65, Penns Manor 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tyrone 81, Bellefonte 29

Tyrone entered Senior Night 16-1 on the season and came out of the gate on fire and led 33-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Golden Eagles were able to let the starters sit out most of the second half and got everyone on the team playing time as Tyrone cruised to a 81-29 win.

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Altoona 52, Central Dauphin East 25

Blacklick Valley 60, Ferndale 57

Dubois 56, Bradford 25

River Valley 66, Bishop McCort 58

Williamsburg 71, Curwensville 25

Windber 55, North Star 21