High school basketball scores & highlights from Monday, February 14th

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berlin-Brothersvalley 83, Rockwood Area 40
Bishop Carroll 64, Forest Hills 52
Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Westmont Hilltop 51
Blacklick Valley 64, Conemaugh Valley 60
Cambria Heights 65, Homer-Center 55
Central Martinsburg 64, Greater Johnstown 53
Penns Manor 72, Harmony 56
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellwood-Antis 55, Portage 43
17-3 Portage hosted 17-4 Bellwood-Antis in a highly anticipated matchup. It was back and forth all night with the Blue Devils taking a 38-36 lead into the fourth quarter. Portage held a 40-39 advantage midway through the fourth, but Bellwood-Antis took control from there finishing the game on a 16-3 run to take down the Mustangs 55-43.
Hollidaysburg 75, Penns Valley 18
Hollidaysburg got one step closer to a perfect season Monday with a 75-18 win over Penns Valley. Marin Miller scored 22 in the win. Hollidaysburg moved to 21-0 on the season, with Thursday’s home game against Tyrone the Golden Tigers final hurdle in their pursuit of a perfect regular season.
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Bishop McCort 55, Bedford 47
Central Martinsburg 44, Parkway Northwest 39
Chestnut Ridge 54, Somerset 24
Forest Hills 58, Bishop Carroll 48
Johnstown Christian 40, Great Commission 36