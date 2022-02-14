High school basketball scores & highlights from Monday, February 14th

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Berlin-Brothersvalley 83, Rockwood Area 40

Bishop Carroll 64, Forest Hills 52

Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Westmont Hilltop 51

Blacklick Valley 64, Conemaugh Valley 60

Cambria Heights 65, Homer-Center 55

Central Martinsburg 64, Greater Johnstown 53

Penns Manor 72, Harmony 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bellwood-Antis 55, Portage 43

17-3 Portage hosted 17-4 Bellwood-Antis in a highly anticipated matchup. It was back and forth all night with the Blue Devils taking a 38-36 lead into the fourth quarter. Portage held a 40-39 advantage midway through the fourth, but Bellwood-Antis took control from there finishing the game on a 16-3 run to take down the Mustangs 55-43.



Hollidaysburg 75, Penns Valley 18

Hollidaysburg got one step closer to a perfect season Monday with a 75-18 win over Penns Valley. Marin Miller scored 22 in the win. Hollidaysburg moved to 21-0 on the season, with Thursday’s home game against Tyrone the Golden Tigers final hurdle in their pursuit of a perfect regular season.

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Bishop McCort 55, Bedford 47

Central Martinsburg 44, Parkway Northwest 39

Chestnut Ridge 54, Somerset 24

Forest Hills 58, Bishop Carroll 48

Johnstown Christian 40, Great Commission 36