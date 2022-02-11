High school basketball scores & highlights from Friday, February 11

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ferndale 33, Conemaugh Valley 51
The Bluejays beat the Yellow Jackets at home on Senior Night. Senior guard Logan Kent from Conemaugh Valley lead all scorers with 23 points. CV improves to 11-9 on the season, while Ferndale falls to 8-12.
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Brookville 59, Bradford 42
Huntingdon 56, Clearfield 43
Mount Union 71, Bellwood-Antis 65
Williamsburg 74, Moshannon Valley 38
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Penn Cambria 62, Bishop Guilfoyle 35
Penn Cambria visited Bishop Guilfoyle where the Panthers and the Mauraders played a tight game in the first half with Penn Cambria up 25-18 at halftime. The Panthers went on a role from there going on a 21-11 run to cruise to a 62-35 win. Devon Correll led the Panthers with 13 points.
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Hollidaysburg 75, Penns Valley 14
Berlin-Brothersvalley 70, Rockwood Area 49