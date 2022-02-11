High school basketball scores & highlights from Friday, February 11

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ferndale 33, Conemaugh Valley 51

The Bluejays beat the Yellow Jackets at home on Senior Night. Senior guard Logan Kent from Conemaugh Valley lead all scorers with 23 points. CV improves to 11-9 on the season, while Ferndale falls to 8-12.

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Brookville 59, Bradford 42

Huntingdon 56, Clearfield 43

Mount Union 71, Bellwood-Antis 65

Williamsburg 74, Moshannon Valley 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Penn Cambria 62, Bishop Guilfoyle 35

Penn Cambria visited Bishop Guilfoyle where the Panthers and the Mauraders played a tight game in the first half with Penn Cambria up 25-18 at halftime. The Panthers went on a role from there going on a 21-11 run to cruise to a 62-35 win. Devon Correll led the Panthers with 13 points.

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Hollidaysburg 75, Penns Valley 14

Berlin-Brothersvalley 70, Rockwood Area 49