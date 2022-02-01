High school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 1st

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cumberland Valley 47, Altoona 36
Curwensville 62, Bellwood-Antis 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cambria Heights 47, Purchase Line 46
Cumberland Valley 57, Altoona 39
Greater Latrobe 55, Franklin Regional 41
Windber 48, Portage Area 46
