High school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 1st

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A Johnstown man was sentenced to a total of 63 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release following his conviction.

William Jay Clark, 34, of 776 Wissinger Hollow Road in Johnstown, was convicted for possessing material that depicted the sexual exploitation of a minor, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday. The sentence was imposed by Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.