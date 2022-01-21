High school basketball scores from Friday, January 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 64, Harrisburg 59
Bedford 67, Somerset 29
Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Rockwood 24
Cambria Heights 54, Northern Cambria 32
Chestnut Ridge 48, Bishop McCort 44
Clearfield 62, Hollidaysburg 54
Elk County Catholic 46, Ridgway 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 76, Harrisburg 49
Berlin-Brothersvalley 57, Tussey Mountain 42
Bishop McCort 71, Chestnut Ridge 53
Riverside 71, Elk Lake 37
