High school basketball scores and highlights from Wednesday, January 5th

(NEXSTAR) – Approximately 700 workers with Mayo Clinic are being terminated for failing to comply with the medical center’s vaccination deadline.

The employees, who represent approximately 1% of Mayo Clinic’s workforce, were required to be vaccinated by Jan. 3, unless otherwise exempt for medical or religious reasons. Those who were "released from employment" this week will still be allowed to re-apply for positions within Mayo Clinic’s hospital system if they become vaccinated in the future.