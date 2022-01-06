High school basketball scores and highlights from Wednesday, January 5th

Highlights include: Portage vs. Ferndale, Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Shanksville-Stonycreek, and Penns Valley vs. Bald Eagles
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellefonte 64, West Branch 44
Bishop Carroll 58, Central Cambria 48
Bishop Guilfoyle 65, Penn Cambria 55
Cambria Heights 52, Marion Center 44
Greater Johnstown 73, Somerset 41
Portage Area 66, Ferndale 33
Richland 64, Bishop McCort 57
Ridgway 44, Kane Area 31
Turkeyfoot Valley 60, Rockwood 39
Windber 61, Conemaugh Valley 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 41, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 22
Bald Eagle Area 42, Penns Valley 39
Bishop Carroll 57, Central Cambria 51
Bishop McCort 49, Richland 34
Chestnut Ridge 57, Central Martinsburg 42
Everett 49, Southern Huntingdon 39
Penn Manor 51, Manheim Township 31
Selinsgrove 41, Danville 26
Shanksville-Stonycreek 60, Claysburg-Kimmel 50
Somerset 46, Greater Johnstown 24
Tussey Mountain 69, McConnellsburg 38
Williamsport 61, Bellefonte 29
