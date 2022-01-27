High school basketball scores and highlights from Wednesday, January 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Bishop McCort 44

The Marauders lead 40-23 at the half, and started the second half strong, with three-pointers from senior guard Jayce Hettinger. The Marauders are now 12-1 on the season and are outscoring their opponents by 197 points. The Crushers two game win streak comes to an end, as they now are 11-6.

Cambria Heights 51, Bellwood-Antis 32

Cambria Heights set the tone, outscoring Bellwood-Antis 17-3 in the second quarter enroute to a 51-32 win Wednesday in Bellwood. The win is the Highlanders’ fourth-straight and moves them to 9-5 on the season. The loss sinks the Blue Devils to 8-8 on the year.

Johnstown 73, Central Cambria 42

Johnstown snapped a four-game losing streak, as the Trojans cruised over the Red Devils. Johnstown junior guard Nahir Collins lead all scorers, finishing the night with 26 points. JJ Malcom and Jahmir Collins both finished in double digits in the win. Central Cambria is now 4-12 on the season.



OTHER BOYS SCORES

Bishop Carroll 55, Somerset 40

Central Martinsburg 52, Forest Hills 45

Chestnut Ridge 68, Bedford 54

Dubois 48, Clearfield 34

Elk County Catholic 49, Bradford 36

McConnellsburg 67, Tussey Mountain 38

Penns Valley 48, St. Marys 36

Richland 63, Westmont Hilltop 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bedford 53, Chestnut Ridge 29

Berlin-Brothersvalley 68, Shade 33

Bishop Carroll 59, Somerset 36

Bishop McCort 58, Bishop Guilfoyle 53

Blacklick Valley 59, North Star 14

Central Cambria 54, Greater Johnstown 25

Elk County Catholic 44, Bradford 23

Philipsburg-Osceola 68, Moshannon Valley 48