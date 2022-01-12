High school basketball scores and highlights from Wednesday, January 12

Highlights above include: Dubois Central at Glendale
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Berlin-Brothersvalley 50, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 25
Forest Hills 51, Greater Johnstown 27
Glendale 36, Dubois Central Catholic 34
Homer-Center 69, Cambria Heights 40
Portage Area 50, Blacklick Valley 16
Punxsutawney 35, Elk County Catholic 24
Purchase Line 67, Bald Eagle Area 36
United 64, Northern Cambria 9
Windber 48, Conemaugh Township 41
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellefonte 64, Juniata 30
Bishop Guilfoyle 61, Richland 54
Bishop McCort 78, Somerset 50
Central Martinsburg 64, Bishop Carroll 60
Penn Cambria 64, Bedford 42