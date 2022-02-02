High school basketball scores and highlights from Wednesday, February 2nd

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cambria Heights 49, Penns Manor 45
Cambria Heights beat Penns Manor 49-45, handing the Comets just their third loss of the year. The win moves the Highlanders to 12-5 on the season. Cambria Heights is second in the Heritage conference behind both Penns Manor and United. Wednesday’s victory avenged a 63-58 loss in January loss to Penns Manor.
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Central Martinsburg 60, Philadelphia Northeast 44
Conemaugh Township 74, Conemaugh Valley 46
North Star 65, Ferndale 40
Portage Area 67, Windber 56
Richland 57, Bedford 48
Tyrone 64, Greater Johnstown 54
United 73, Homer-Center 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Martinsburg 75, Bishop McCort 50
Chestnut Ridge 52, Greater Johnstown 12
Forest Hills 58, Central Cambria 29
Montoursville 46, Penns Valley 39
