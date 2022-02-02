High school basketball scores and highlights from Wednesday, February 2nd

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cambria Heights 49, Penns Manor 45

Cambria Heights beat Penns Manor 49-45, handing the Comets just their third loss of the year. The win moves the Highlanders to 12-5 on the season. Cambria Heights is second in the Heritage conference behind both Penns Manor and United. Wednesday’s victory avenged a 63-58 loss in January loss to Penns Manor.

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Central Martinsburg 60, Philadelphia Northeast 44

Conemaugh Township 74, Conemaugh Valley 46

North Star 65, Ferndale 40

Portage Area 67, Windber 56

Richland 57, Bedford 48

Tyrone 64, Greater Johnstown 54

United 73, Homer-Center 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Martinsburg 75, Bishop McCort 50

Chestnut Ridge 52, Greater Johnstown 12

Forest Hills 58, Central Cambria 29

Montoursville 46, Penns Valley 39