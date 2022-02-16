High school basketball scores and highlights from Wednesday, February 16

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Portage 85, Shanksville-Stonycreek 39 (WestPAC Semi)
Portage led from tip to buzzer in an 85-39 win over Shanksville-Stonycreek in the WestPAC semifinal Wednesday. The win overs Portage to 22-1 on the season. The Mustangs will play Berlin-Brothersvalley Thursday in the final, a rematch of the 2021 championship in which the Mountaineers won.
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Bedford 56, Westmont Hilltop 53
Bishop Carroll 75, Greater Johnstown 60
Brookville 61, Cambridge Springs 51
Conemaugh Township 67, Berlin-Brothersvalley 57 (WestPAC Semi)
Homer-Center 65, Punxsutawney 64
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Portage 52, Shanksville-Stonycreek 34
Portage beat Shanksville-Stonycreek 52-34 Wednesday a WestPAC semifinal matchup. Ari Wozniak led all scorers with 19. In victory Portage moved to 18-4 and booked a matchup against Windber in Thursday conference championship.
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Homer-Center 54, Punxsutawney 39
Windber 52, Berlin-Brothersvalley 47 (WestPAC Semi)
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.