High school basketball scores and highlights from Wednesday, February 16

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Portage 85, Shanksville-Stonycreek 39 (WestPAC Semi)

Portage led from tip to buzzer in an 85-39 win over Shanksville-Stonycreek in the WestPAC semifinal Wednesday. The win overs Portage to 22-1 on the season. The Mustangs will play Berlin-Brothersvalley Thursday in the final, a rematch of the 2021 championship in which the Mountaineers won.

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Bedford 56, Westmont Hilltop 53

Bishop Carroll 75, Greater Johnstown 60

Brookville 61, Cambridge Springs 51

Conemaugh Township 67, Berlin-Brothersvalley 57 (WestPAC Semi)

Homer-Center 65, Punxsutawney 64

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Portage 52, Shanksville-Stonycreek 34

Portage beat Shanksville-Stonycreek 52-34 Wednesday a WestPAC semifinal matchup. Ari Wozniak led all scorers with 19. In victory Portage moved to 18-4 and booked a matchup against Windber in Thursday conference championship.

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Homer-Center 54, Punxsutawney 39

Windber 52, Berlin-Brothersvalley 47 (WestPAC Semi)