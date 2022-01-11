High school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday, January 11

Highlights above include Windber at Portage
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berlin-Brothersvalley 88, Northern Bedford 37
Central Cambria 80, Chestnut Ridge 68
Conemaugh Township 75, Conemaugh Valley 35
Laurel Highlands 91, Albert Gallatin 51
Marion Center 63, Purchase Line 46
Penns Manor 63, Cambria Heights 58
Pennsbury 57, Pennridge 36
Pine-Richland 68, Franklin Regional 36
Portage Area 68, Windber 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No Central PA Girls scores reported
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.