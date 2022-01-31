High school basketball scores and highlights from Monday, January 31st

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Portage 77, Conemaugh Valley 46

It was a back and forth game in the first quarter and both teams hit a three in the final seconds of the quarter which saw Portage leading 21-18. However, it was the Mustangs who gained the momentum and scored the next 18 points, led by 1,000 point scorer Kaden Claar. Portage cruises to a 77-46 victor. The win keeps Portage’s undefeated season going at 16-0.

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Somerset 25

Central Martinsburg 70, Bishop McCort 53

Cumberland Valley 56, Manheim Township 38

Richland 55, Bishop Carroll 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McCort 63, Forest Hills 53

Penns Manor 56, Berlin-Brothersvalley 53

Richland 56, Bishop Guilfoyle 30

Penns Valley 52, Philipsburg-Osceola 28