High school basketball scores and highlights from Friday, January 28

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Philipsburg-Osceloa 57, Huntingdon 42

Tied at 28 at halftime, Philipsburg-Osceola outscored Huntingdon 20-4 in the third, Setting up the Mounties for a 57-42 win on the road Friday. Mountie sophomore Nick Johnson finished with 19 points, and 19 rebounds, Huntingdon’s Alec Cooper also scored 19. With the win, P.O. moved to 10-4 on the season.

Mount Union 74, Williamsburg 62

An early Mount Union set the tone for a 74-62 win at home Friday. Williamsburg led 7-6 early, before Mount Union took control. The victory moved the Trojans to 12-4 on the season. Mount Union has won eight of its last nine games.

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Bald Eagle Area 33, Penns Valley 32

Bedford 64, Bishop Carroll 51

Bellefonte 67, Hollidaysburg 51

Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Greater Johnstown 60

Bishop McCort 65, Central Cambria 60

Central Dauphin 74, State College 66

Central Martinsburg 61, Westmont Hilltop 34

Chambersburg 59, Altoona 43

Elk County Catholic 35, Johnsonburg 33

Penn Cambria 62, Somerset 25

Southern Huntingdon 65, Claysburg-Kimmel 50

Tyrone 67, Clearfield 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Richland 47, Bedford 41

Richland beat Bedford in a close game, 47-41. The Bison led for most of the game. Junior Jordyn Kinsey lead the Rams with 18 points. Free throws down the stretch were the difference for 10-6 Richland. Bedford falls for just the third time this season.

Windber 57, Blacklick Valley 38

Windber beat Blacklick Valley 57-39 on Senior Night for the Ramblers. The Vikings were held to six points in back to back quarters. With the win, Windber picks up their tenth win of the season, while Blacklick Valley falls to 10-5.

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Altoona 42, Chambersburg 25

Bishop McCort 74, Central Cambria 38

Central Dauphin 56, State College 34

Conemaugh Township 68, Ferndale 37

Forest Hills 47, Chestnut Ridge 36

St. Marys 48, Penns Valley 39