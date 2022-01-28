High school basketball scores and highlights from Friday, January 28

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Philipsburg-Osceloa 57, Huntingdon 42
Tied at 28 at halftime, Philipsburg-Osceola outscored Huntingdon 20-4 in the third, Setting up the Mounties for a 57-42 win on the road Friday. Mountie sophomore Nick Johnson finished with 19 points, and 19 rebounds, Huntingdon’s Alec Cooper also scored 19. With the win, P.O. moved to 10-4 on the season.
Mount Union 74, Williamsburg 62
An early Mount Union set the tone for a 74-62 win at home Friday. Williamsburg led 7-6 early, before Mount Union took control. The victory moved the Trojans to 12-4 on the season. Mount Union has won eight of its last nine games.
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Bald Eagle Area 33, Penns Valley 32
Bedford 64, Bishop Carroll 51
Bellefonte 67, Hollidaysburg 51
Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Greater Johnstown 60
Bishop McCort 65, Central Cambria 60
Central Dauphin 74, State College 66
Central Martinsburg 61, Westmont Hilltop 34
Chambersburg 59, Altoona 43
Elk County Catholic 35, Johnsonburg 33
Penn Cambria 62, Somerset 25
Southern Huntingdon 65, Claysburg-Kimmel 50
Tyrone 67, Clearfield 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Richland 47, Bedford 41
Richland beat Bedford in a close game, 47-41. The Bison led for most of the game. Junior Jordyn Kinsey lead the Rams with 18 points. Free throws down the stretch were the difference for 10-6 Richland. Bedford falls for just the third time this season.
Windber 57, Blacklick Valley 38
Windber beat Blacklick Valley 57-39 on Senior Night for the Ramblers. The Vikings were held to six points in back to back quarters. With the win, Windber picks up their tenth win of the season, while Blacklick Valley falls to 10-5.
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Altoona 42, Chambersburg 25
Bishop McCort 74, Central Cambria 38
Central Dauphin 56, State College 34
Conemaugh Township 68, Ferndale 37
Forest Hills 47, Chestnut Ridge 36
St. Marys 48, Penns Valley 39
