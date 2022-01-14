High school basketball scores and highlights from Friday, January 14

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) -- Pennsylvania has the second-highest number of bridges in poor condition, and U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced some changes will be made.

Governor Wolf, alongside U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made the official announcement Friday, Jan. 14, that a total of $1.6 billion is set to fix bridges across the commonwealth. Pennsylvania has 3,353 bridges in poor condition, according to Casey. So, in 2022, $327.2 million in funding, which was a result of the infrastructure bill passed into law last year, will go toward repairs.