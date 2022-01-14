High school basketball scores and highlights from Friday, January 14

Highlights include: Conemaugh Township at Ferndale, Richlands at Central, and Penn Cambria at Forest Hills
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berlin-Brothersvalley 59, Woodland Hills 58
Bishop Guilfoyle 61, Bedford 53
Bishop McCort 63, Greater Johnstown 60
Ferndale 58, Conemaugh Township 24
Hampton 50, Indiana 22
Richland 55, Central Martinsburg 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altoona 41, Carlisle 22
Bedford 51, Bishop Guilfoyle 48
Bishop McCort 69, Greater Johnstown 23
Blacklick Valley 67, Ferndale 27
Chestnut Ridge 53, Bishop Carroll 46
Forest Hills 62, Penn Cambria 40
Hollidaysburg 53, Philipsburg-Osceola 13
Hill Freedman 35, KIPP Dubois 20
Johnstown Christian 47, Blair County Christian School 26
Richland 51, Central Martinsburg 30
Tyrone 49, Bellefonte 15
United 65, Cambria Heights 48