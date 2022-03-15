Nine central PA schools were still alive entering Tuesday’s first day of quarterfinal action including seven area schools out of district six. Above are select highlights from games played locally, below are scores and schedules for all the quarterfinal match-ups.
TUESDAY, March 15
BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS A
Elk County Catholic 52, Union 45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS 2A
Southern Columbia 84, Bishop McCort 64
Bishop McCort and Southern Columbia both got off to a hot start shooting the three ball in the first quarter as the Crusaders held a 11-10 lead, but the wheels feel off from there. The Tigers used a 13-5 run to jump start them to a 84-64 win.
Bellwood Antis 68, Homer Center 64
In a game accented by runs, Bellwood Antis’s lead rarely felt in jeopardy as the Blue Devils advanced to the 2A semifinals. A two-point game late in the opening half, Bellwood used a 10-0 run to cap the second quarter. It was a lead they’d never give up.
CLASS 3A
North Catholic 57, Forest Hills 53
WEDNESDAY, March 16
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS A
Williamsburg
Faith Christian
6:30 p.m. at CD East High School
Portage
Union
5:00 p.m. at Clarion University
BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS 2A
Ridgway
OLSH
7:30 p.m. at Oil City High School
Portage
Kennedy Catholic
6:30 p.m. at Clarion University
CLASS 3A
South Alleghany
Bishop Guilfoyle
7:00 p.m. at Armstrong High School