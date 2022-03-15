Nine central PA schools were still alive entering Tuesday’s first day of quarterfinal action including seven area schools out of district six. Above are select highlights from games played locally, below are scores and schedules for all the quarterfinal match-ups.

TUESDAY, March 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS A

Elk County Catholic 52, Union 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS 2A

Southern Columbia 84, Bishop McCort 64

Bishop McCort and Southern Columbia both got off to a hot start shooting the three ball in the first quarter as the Crusaders held a 11-10 lead, but the wheels feel off from there. The Tigers used a 13-5 run to jump start them to a 84-64 win.

Bellwood Antis 68, Homer Center 64

In a game accented by runs, Bellwood Antis’s lead rarely felt in jeopardy as the Blue Devils advanced to the 2A semifinals. A two-point game late in the opening half, Bellwood used a 10-0 run to cap the second quarter. It was a lead they’d never give up.

CLASS 3A

North Catholic 57, Forest Hills 53



WEDNESDAY, March 16

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS A

Williamsburg

Faith Christian

6:30 p.m. at CD East High School

Portage

Union

5:00 p.m. at Clarion University

BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS 2A

Ridgway

OLSH

7:30 p.m. at Oil City High School

Portage

Kennedy Catholic

6:30 p.m. at Clarion University

CLASS 3A

South Alleghany

Bishop Guilfoyle

7:00 p.m. at Armstrong High School