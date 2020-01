Coach Cael Sanderson announced some injury news Tuesday afternoon - which included the team's heavyweight national champion Anthony Cassar.

According to Sanderson, both Cassar and graduate transfer Kyle Conel are likely to never wrestle in college again because of injuries. Cassar injured his shoulder at senior nationals while trying to qualify for the Olympic Trials. He is working to build up strength and still qualify for the Olympic Trials at the last-chance qualifying tournament on March 26.