Haden inks contract extension with Steelers

Joe Haden said on the first day of training camp that his representatives and the Steelers were “working on it,” in reference to a new deal.

Well, the work is done and Haden is now a Steeler for the next three years. The veteran defensive back signed a two year extension worth $22 million including a 16.8 million signing bonus. Haden had one year left on his current deal worth $10 million.

Haden has been Mr. Reliable for the Steelers after coming over from Cleveland. In 15 games last year, he recorded 63 tackles, one forced fumble, and two interceptions.