Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads towards the US

Haden inks contract extension with Steelers

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joe Haden said on the first day of training camp that his representatives and the Steelers were “working on it,” in reference to a new deal.

Well, the work is done and Haden is now a Steeler for the next three years. The veteran defensive back signed a two year extension worth $22 million including a 16.8 million signing bonus. Haden had one year left on his current deal worth $10 million.

Haden has been Mr. Reliable for the Steelers after coming over from Cleveland. In 15 games last year, he recorded 63 tackles, one forced fumble, and two interceptions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pittsburgh Steelers

Don't Miss