Guilfoyle girls moving to District Finals after defeating returning state champs

Bellwood-Antis has had a grip on 2A basketball in Pennsylvania for the last two seasons.

After Monday night, the Bishop Guilfoyle girls can say they handed the Lady Blue Devils one of their few losses. Bellwood is the two-time defending state champions and held the top seed in the district. BG is the No. 4 seed.

The BG girls defeated Bellwood 67-54 in the District 6 semifinals at Hollidaysburg Area High School. Bishop Guilfoyle will now play Penns Manor for the District 6 championship.

