The Bishop Guilfoyle boys used a second-half surge to erase a Richland lead and defeat the Rams 66-59 Monday night.

Bishop Guilfoyle trailed Richland by eight points at halftime. The Marauders would end the third quarter tied with the Rams before winning the game by seven points.

Guilfoyle is now 17-1 on the season. Richland falls to 13-5 on the year.