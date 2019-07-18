Gross-Matos earns B1G Preseason Honors

Expect to hear a lot of preseason buzz about Yetur Gross-Matos
The Big Ten named the Penn State defensive standout to their preseason honors team Thursday ahead of Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. Gross-Matos joins seven returning All-Big Ten selections on the preseason honors list, joining Rondale Moore of Purdue, Paddy Fisher of Northwestern, Joe Bachie and Kenny Willekes of Michigan State, Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin, and AJ Epenesa from Iowa.
Here is the full list of honorees:
EAST
Joe Bachie, Sr., LB, Iowa
Kenny Willekes, Sr., DE Michigan State
J.K. Dobbins, Jr., RB, Ohio State
Chase Young, Jr., DE Ohio State
Yetur Gross-Matos, Jr., DE Penn State
WEST
A.J. Epenesa, JR., DE Iowa
Adrian Martinez, So., QB, Nebraska
Paddy Fisher, Jr., LB, Northwestern
Rondale Moore, So., WR, Purdue
Jonathan Taylor, JR., RB, Wisconsin