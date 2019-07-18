Gross-Matos earns B1G Preseason Honors

Expect to hear a lot of preseason buzz about Yetur Gross-Matos

The Big Ten named the Penn State defensive standout to their preseason honors team Thursday ahead of Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. Gross-Matos joins seven returning All-Big Ten selections on the preseason honors list, joining Rondale Moore of Purdue, Paddy Fisher of Northwestern, Joe Bachie and Kenny Willekes of Michigan State, Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin, and AJ Epenesa from Iowa.

Here is the full list of honorees:

EAST

Joe Bachie, Sr., LB, Iowa

Kenny Willekes, Sr., DE Michigan State

J.K. Dobbins, Jr., RB, Ohio State

Chase Young, Jr., DE Ohio State

Yetur Gross-Matos, Jr., DE Penn State

WEST

A.J. Epenesa, JR., DE Iowa

Adrian Martinez, So., QB, Nebraska

Paddy Fisher, Jr., LB, Northwestern

Rondale Moore, So., WR, Purdue

Jonathan Taylor, JR., RB, Wisconsin