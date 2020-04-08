Governor Wolf talks status of high school winter and spring sports

Governor Tom Wolf gave his thoughts on the possible return of PIAA winter and spring sports Wednesday afternoon.

You can view Wolf’s response to the possible return of sports in the video above.

Wolf called for Pennsylvania to follow the lead of college and professional sports in relation to whether or not PIAA winter sports should call it quits at this point:

“In the winter sports season, unfortunately, every sport professional and non-professional sport… have closed down and I think Pennsylvania needs to follow suit on that,” Wolf said.