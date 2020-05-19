Governor Wolf talks conditions for pro sports returning to Pennsylvania

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Martin Truex Jr., (78) and Jimmie Johnson (48) crash on the final lap during the NASCAR Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24, 2020, to mark 60 consecutive years the longest race on the NASCAR schedule will be held on Memorial Day weekend. The track in Concord will then host a Wednesday race three days later. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf addressed the possible return of NASCAR as well as talks with NFL, NHL, MLB and more on Tuesday.

Governor Wolf was asked about the return of NASCAR to the Poconos Raceway during the “yellow phase.” Wolf responded by talking about how the state is working with a number of pro sports leagues to bring them back safely.

You can see the governors full response to the possible return of pro sports in the video below.

NASCAR returned to racing over the weekend at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Kevin Harvick won the event in front of empty stands.

Monday, the governors of both Texas and California announced timelines for pro sports returning. Texas Governor Greg Abbot said pro sports can be played in Texas starting on May 31. California governor Gavin Newsom announced pro sports can return possibly in the first week of June. This, of course, would also involve safety precautions and no fans in attendance.