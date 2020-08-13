Governor stands by sports recommendation; PIAA to meet with Wolf’s staffers

Pennsylvania high school and youth sports are still alive, but left in limbo.

Governor Tom Wolf fielded questions in a press conference Thursday. He repeated his recommendation to pause K-12 and recreational sports until January 1.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Gov. Tom Wolf doubles down on guidance to delay school sports until 2021, but says its ultimately up to the decision of the individual school districts.



Says he received the PIAA letter he believes but has not read it or responded.



Thread of answers ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JiUEdVesmE — Allie Berube (@allieberube) August 13, 2020

Governor Wolf also said he believed he had received the a letter from the PIAA requesting a discussion on fall sports, but had not read it. He mentioned folks should first focus on education before turning attention to extra-curriculars like athletics.

For example, the Governor said schools should try to avoid transporting students across county lines.

According to our sister station ABC27 in Harrisburg, PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi is set to have a phone call with staffers from Governor Wolf’s office Friday.

PIAA tells me it will be a telephone call with the Governor's staff. They will have a conversation about fall sports, but PIAA's understanding is that there will not be any decisions made tomorrow. https://t.co/J545NWcovK — Allie Berube (@allieberube) August 13, 2020

The PIAA board of directors are set to meet again on August 21 to decide the fate of high school and youth sports this fall. The organization had previously delayed fall sports by two weeks after the governor originally made his recommendation.