Governor stands by sports recommendation; PIAA to meet with Wolf’s staffers

Pennsylvania high school and youth sports are still alive, but left in limbo.
Governor Tom Wolf fielded questions in a press conference Thursday. He repeated his recommendation to pause K-12 and recreational sports until January 1.
Governor Wolf also said he believed he had received the a letter from the PIAA requesting a discussion on fall sports, but had not read it. He mentioned folks should first focus on education before turning attention to extra-curriculars like athletics.
For example, the Governor said schools should try to avoid transporting students across county lines.
According to our sister station ABC27 in Harrisburg, PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi is set to have a phone call with staffers from Governor Wolf’s office Friday.
The PIAA board of directors are set to meet again on August 21 to decide the fate of high school and youth sports this fall. The organization had previously delayed fall sports by two weeks after the governor originally made his recommendation.