CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to 1st Summit Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

That’s right, start at 7 p.m. the ball-spinning Globetrotters are bringing their Spread Game Tour to Johnstown.

Bring the whole family to see the globetrotter with tickets starting at $18. Be prepared for two hours of dunks and gravity-defying stunts in the “Spread Game.”

You can purchase tickets online here.

For more information, visit the 1st Summit Arean website.