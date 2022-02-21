Girls district basketball tournaments set to begin

The PIAA district basketball tournaments begin this week. Below are the first round matchups in districts 5, 6 and 9. The schedule is arranged by district first, class second. A singular web post will update these schedules with results as the games are played. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DISTRICT 5
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
1. Berlin – BYE
4. Shade
5. Southern Fulton
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Shade
2. Shanksville -BYE
3. Rockwood
6. Forbes Road
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Rockwood
CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
1. Windber – BYE
4. Conemaugh Twp.
5. McConnellsburg
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Conemaugh Twp.
2. Tussey Mt. – BYE
3. Northern Bedford
6. North Star
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at N. Bedford
CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP – REGION 5/8 FIRST ROUND
1. Everett
2. Chestnut Ridge
2/22 – 7:00 p.m.
DISTRICT 6
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
1. Williamsburg
8. Belleville Mennonite
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Williamsburg
4. Glendale
5. Bishop Guilfoyle
2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Glendale
2. Portage
7. Conemaugh
2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Portage
3. Blacklick Valley
6. Bishop Carroll
2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Blacklick Valley
CLASS AA – OPENING ROUND
8. Purchase Line
9. West Branch
2/21 – 7:00 p.m. at Purchase Line
CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
1. Bishop McCort – BYE
4. Bellwood Antis
5. United
2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Bellwood Antis
2. Homer Center
7. Juniata Valley
2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Homer Center
3. Penns Manor
6. Southern Huntingdon
2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Penns Manor
CLASS AAA – OPENING ROUND
8. Bald Eagle
9. Penns Valley
2/21 – 6:00 p.m. at Bald Eagle
CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND
1. Forest Hills – BYE
4. Juniata
5. Westmont
2/22 – 7:30 p.m.
2. River Valley
7. Huntingdon
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at River Valley
3. Penn Cambria
6. Richland
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Penn Cambria
CLASS AAAA – SEMIFINALS
1. Tyrone
4. Central
2/25 – 7:00 p.m. at Tyrone
2. Bedford
3. Central Cambria
2/25 – 7:00 p.m. at Bedford
CLASS AAAAA – SEMIFINALS
1. Hollidaysburg
4. DuBois
2/21 – 7:00 p.m. at Hollidaysburg
2. Obama Academy
3. Central Mountain
2/21 – 7:00 p.m. Obama Academy
CLASS AAAAAA – SEMIFINALS
2. Altoona
3. State College
2/21 – 7:00 p.m. at Altoona
- Mifflin Count – BYE
DISTRICT 9
CLASS A – OPENING ROUND
8. Northern Potter
9. Smethport
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at N. Potter
7. Coudersport
10. Clarion
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Coudersport
6. Union
11. Port Allegany
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Union
- Elk County – BYE
CLASS A – SECOND ROUND
4. Dubois Community Christian
5. Ridgway
2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at DCC
CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Brockway
2. Clarion Limestone
TBA
CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS
1. Punxy
4. Moniteau
2/25 – 6:00 p.m. at Brookville
2. Redbank
3. Karns City
2/25 – 7:30 p.m. at Brookville
CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. St. Marys
2. Clearfield
3/1 – 7:00 p.m.
