Girls district basketball tournaments set to begin

The PIAA district basketball tournaments begin this week. Below are the first round matchups in districts 5, 6 and 9. The schedule is arranged by district first, class second. A singular web post will update these schedules with results as the games are played. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
DISTRICT 5
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
1. Berlin – BYE

4. Shade
5. Southern Fulton
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Shade

2. Shanksville -BYE

3. Rockwood
6. Forbes Road
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Rockwood

CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
1. Windber – BYE

4. Conemaugh Twp.
5. McConnellsburg
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Conemaugh Twp.

2. Tussey Mt. – BYE

3. Northern Bedford
6. North Star
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at N. Bedford

CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP – REGION 5/8 FIRST ROUND
1. Everett
2. Chestnut Ridge
2/22 – 7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT 6
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
1. Williamsburg
8. Belleville Mennonite
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Williamsburg

4. Glendale
5. Bishop Guilfoyle
2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Glendale

2. Portage
7. Conemaugh
2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Portage

3. Blacklick Valley
6. Bishop Carroll
2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Blacklick Valley

CLASS AA – OPENING ROUND
8. Purchase Line
9. West Branch
2/21 – 7:00 p.m. at Purchase Line

CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
1. Bishop McCort – BYE

4. Bellwood Antis
5. United
2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Bellwood Antis

2. Homer Center
7. Juniata Valley
2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Homer Center

3. Penns Manor
6. Southern Huntingdon
2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Penns Manor

CLASS AAA – OPENING ROUND
8. Bald Eagle
9. Penns Valley
2/21 – 6:00 p.m. at Bald Eagle

CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND
1. Forest Hills – BYE

4. Juniata
5. Westmont
2/22 – 7:30 p.m.

2. River Valley
7. Huntingdon
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at River Valley

3. Penn Cambria
6. Richland
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Penn Cambria

CLASS AAAA – SEMIFINALS
1. Tyrone
4. Central
2/25 – 7:00 p.m. at Tyrone

2. Bedford
3. Central Cambria
2/25 – 7:00 p.m. at Bedford

CLASS AAAAA – SEMIFINALS
1. Hollidaysburg
4. DuBois
2/21 – 7:00 p.m. at Hollidaysburg

2. Obama Academy
3. Central Mountain
2/21 – 7:00 p.m. Obama Academy

CLASS AAAAAA – SEMIFINALS
2. Altoona
3. State College
2/21 – 7:00 p.m. at Altoona

  1. Mifflin Count – BYE


DISTRICT 9
CLASS A – OPENING ROUND
8. Northern Potter
9. Smethport
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at N. Potter

7. Coudersport
10. Clarion
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Coudersport

6. Union
11. Port Allegany
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Union

  1. Elk County – BYE

CLASS A – SECOND ROUND
4. Dubois Community Christian
5. Ridgway
2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at DCC

CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Brockway
2. Clarion Limestone
TBA

CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS
1. Punxy
4. Moniteau
2/25 – 6:00 p.m. at Brookville

2. Redbank
3. Karns City
2/25 – 7:30 p.m. at Brookville

CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. St. Marys
2. Clearfield
3/1 – 7:00 p.m.

