The PIAA district basketball tournaments begin this week. Below are the first round matchups in districts 5, 6 and 9. The schedule is arranged by district first, class second. A singular web post will update these schedules with results as the games are played. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES (Most Recent Listed First) —

Tuesday, February 22

DISTRICT 5

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

1. Berlin – BYE



2. Shanksville -BYE

Shade 48, Southern Fulton 21

3. Rockwood

6. Forbes Road

No Score Reported



CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND

1. Windber – BYE

2. Tussey Mt. – BYE



McConnellsburg 31, Conemaugh Twp. 30



Northern Bedford 54, North Star 14

The Panthers dominated this game from the opening tip leading North Star 18-4 midway through the second quarter and then Northern Bedford cruised to a 54-14 win.

CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP – REGION 5/8 FIRST ROUND

Chestnut Ridge 51, Everett 39

The Lions and the Warriors battled all night with numerous scoring changes through the first three quarters. Everett led Chestnut Ridge by three heading to the fourth quarter, but the Lions came to life and closed the game out on a 20-5 run, led by Belle Bosh who had a game high 25 points as Chestnut Ridge defeated Everett 51-39.

DISTRICT 6

CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND

Westmont 57, Juniata 33

River Valley 65, Huntingdon 41

Penn Cambria 62, Richland 48

Once a tight one possession game, PC took advantage late in the first half, closing the final two-minutes of the second quarter on a 7-0 run. The Panthers never looked back. The Rams kept things close throughout the third, but Emily Hite’s 22 points, and Marah Saleme’s 12 proved to be too much in the first round victory.



DISTRICT 9

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

Northern Potter 42, Smethport 35



Clarion 31, Coudersport 27

Union 49, Port Allegany 31



Monday, February 21

DISTRICT 6

CLASS AA – PLAY-IN

Purchase Line 63, West Branch 49

CLASS AAA – PLAY-IN

Penns Valley 35, Bald Eagle Area 28

It was a low scoring game where Penns Valley led Bald Eagle area 18-7 at halftime. The Rams were able to keep the lead in double digits up until late in the game where they were able to hold on and defeat the Eagles 35-28. Julia Emel led Penns Valley with 12 points and hit the dagger three pointer late in the fourth quarter. The Rams will play the no. 1 seed Forest Hills on Wednesday.

CLASS AAAAA – SEMIFINALS

Hollidaysburg 69, Dubois 17

After a sloppy start, Hollidaysburg settled in, in a 69-17 rout over Dubois in the district semifinals. Marin Miller led the Golden Tigers with 22. With the win, Hollidaysburg will face Obama on Friday in the district championship at Mt. Aloysius.

Obama Academy 54, Central 35

CLASS AAAAAA – SEMIFINALS

State College 38, Altoona 37

State College heated up late, closing a double-digit gap in the second half to upset Altoona 38-37 and advance to the district championship. Freshman Tori Risha hit the go-ahead bucket in the final seconds of the fourth, it was her only bucket of the game.

Mifflin Count – BYE



— SCHEDULED GAMES —

Wednesday, February 23

DISTRICT 6

CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND

9. Penns Valley

1. Forest Hills

2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at Forest Hills

Thursday, February 24

DISTRICT 5

CLASS A – SEMIFINALS

1. Berlin

4. Shade

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Berlin

2. Shanksville

Rockwood/Forbes Road

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Shanksville

CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS

1. Windber

5. McConnellsburg

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Windber



2. Tussey Mt.

6. North Star

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Tussey Mt.



DISTRICT 6

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

1. Williamsburg

8. Belleville Mennonite

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Williamsburg

4. Glendale

5. Bishop Guilfoyle

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Glendale

2. Portage

7. Conemaugh

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Portage

3. Blacklick Valley

6. Bishop Carroll

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Blacklick Valley

CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND

1. Bishop McCort

West Branch/Purchase Line

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Bishop McCort

4. Bellwood Antis

5. United

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Bellwood Antis

2. Homer Center

7. Juniata Valley

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Homer Center

3. Penns Manor

6. Southern Huntingdon

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Penns Manor

DISTRICT 9

CLASS A – QUARTERFINALS

1. Elk County

8. Northern Potter

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Elk Co.

4. Dubois Community Christian

5. Ridgway

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at DCC

2. North Clarion

10. Clarion

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at North Clarion

3. Otto Eldred

6. Union

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Otto Eldred



Thursday, February 25

DISTRICT 6

CLASS AAAA – SEMIFINALS

1. Tyrone

4. Central

2/25 – 7:00 p.m. at Tyrone

2. Bedford

3. Central Cambria

2/25 – 7:00 p.m. at Bedford

DISTRICT 9

CLASS A – SECOND ROUND

4. Dubois Community Christian

5. Ridgway

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at DCC

CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Brockway

2. Clarion Limestone

TBA

CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS

1. Punxy

4. Moniteau

2/25 – 6:00 p.m. at Brookville

2. Redbank

3. Karns City

2/25 – 7:30 p.m. at Brookville



Friday, February 25

REGION 5/8 FINAL

Chestnut Ridge

District 8 Champion

2/25 – TBD



DISTRICT 6

CLASS AAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Hollidaysburg

2. Obama Academy

2/25 – 6:00 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius



Saturday, February 26

DISTRICT 6

CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS

5. Westmont Hilltop

Forest Hills/Penns Valley

2/26 – TBD

2. River Valley

3. Penn Cambria

2/26 – TBD



Tuesday, March 1

DISTRICT 9

CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. St. Marys

2. Clearfield

3/1 – 7:00 p.m.

