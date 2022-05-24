MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Once again Central baseball is one of the top teams in the state, and a big part of that is having one of the top players in the country. Paxton Kling is a major Division I prospect with major aspirations.

Kling is one of the most exciting prep baseball players in the country and Central Head Coach A.J Hoenstine says Kling is one of the best players he has coached.

“He’s a five tool guy. He’s as talented as we’ve had here, but what makes him really special is his baseball IQ,” said Hoenstine. “He’s always wanting to learn things and he’s very coachable and he’s been a good leader too this year.”

This season Kling is batting almost .600 with four home runs and 29 RBI’s.

“The impressive thing is I tell him to swing more,” Hoenstine said. “He’s very patient at the plate. He hasn’t seen a lot of good pitches to hit this year and he’s okay taking a walk to get on base for his team.”

“I just try to stick to my approach at the plate,” Kling said. “And just do what I can to help the team out and do some situational stuff and just making sure my hands are getting through and my weight stays behind the ball.”

Back in November Kling committed to play baseball at LSU. He’s ranked among the best players in the Tigers top ranked recruiting class.

“I just fell in love with LSU and their fanbase down there,” Kling said. “We went to a game and everything and they’re just die hard fans down there and it’s lovely to be down there with them and just the type of baseball they play is right up my alley.”

However, there is a chance he never makes it to Baton Rouge. Kling is generally considered a top 100 prospect in this summer’s upcoming draft and Major League teams are highly interested.

“I tell them first of all his love for the game is second to none and with him being such a talented player, you wouldn’t know it here at the practice,” said Hoenstine. “He’s the first one to practice and works hard and flies around and does what he needs to do and he’s a special player for sure.”

For now Kling is focused on finishing his high school career. Central is 22-0 and now the Dragons are preparing for the District 6 title game on Saturday. After a Semi-Final upset a season ago, Central is looking for their first baseball title since 2017.