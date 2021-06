ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – For the first time all season, PNG Field had full capacity for the Curve’s Tuesday night game against the Akron Rubber Ducks.



Management asks everyone to do what they feel most comfortable with and be respectful of other people’s space and decisions.

The Curve get the 7-6 win with well-rounded scoring.

The Akron Rubber Ducks are in town until Sunday