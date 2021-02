LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Saint Francis men picked up a win Friday night to split its latest Northeast Conference series.

The Red Flash downed Saint Francis Brooklyn 80-66 for the win. Ramiir Dixon-Conover led all scorers with 21 points and Ronnel Giles had 20 for Saint Francis. The team shot 52.9 percent from the field for its second-best shooting night of the season.

Saint Francis moves to 6-13 overall with the win.

The team lost Thursday’s game against the Terriers 70-67.