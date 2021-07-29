Free coaches clinic in Johnstown for youth sports health, wellness

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saturday, July 31, the Laurel Highlands Coaches Clinic will welcome coaches, athletic trainers, school nurses, assistants, and volunteers to learn about the latest in sports medicine and wellness.

“What we want you to walk away thinking is, ‘I know what I can do as a coach to help prevent injury, help manage/prevent injury, help the kids stay in school, help them with academics, and help them get back on the field’,” said Thomas Causer, trauma coordinator with Conemaugh Health System.

The clinic is free and will be held at the Holiday Inn in Downtown Johnstown, beginning with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m. The conference runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

A panel of seven speakers will share information on the following:

Nutrition and sports: Methods to guide the youth athlete on best fluid and nutritional choices to

maximize performance and prevent dehydration/injury

reduce injuries during pre-season, pre-game, and weight room

mange an athlete that is at risk or has suffered a concussion.

common illnesses and injuries that occur in athletes

Understanding the changing legal environment in youth sports: Information on managing

situations encountered with athletes, parents, and volunteers that fall outside the realm of coaching.

Whether you’ve been coaching for two years or two months, Causer said the clinic will have new information.

“Medicine, like anything else, changes continuously,” said Causer. “I can tell you the way we manage concussions today is totally different than how we managed them even five years ago.”

Registration can be done online, calling 814.532.0100 (Option #2, Debbie Costlow), or by emailing Tom Causer (tcauser@conemaugh.org).

Those who attend will also have the chance to win a donation to a non-profit, youth sports organization of their choice.