Frank Varischetti All-Star game set for June 25

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 6th annual Frank Varischetti All-Star football game will be held June 25 at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway.

The All-Star game will feature players from the class of 2021 throughout District 9. They were selected and nominated by various head coaches. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

According to the coordinators for the game, this year’s contest reflects a realignment in the D9 league last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “North” team will feature players from the following schools: Bradford, Kane, Ridgway, Elk County Catholic, St. Marys Area, Smethport, Port Allegany and Otto-Eldred. The “South” team will feature players from Brockway, Brookville, Curwensville, Central Clarion, DuBois Area, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, Redbank Valley and Union/AC Valley.

The North team will be coached by Port Allegany’s head coach Justin Blenkowski while the South team will be coached by Redbank Valley’s Blane Gold.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for students and will be available at the gate.

FULL ROSTER

NORTH

Bradford: Ryan Hughes, Austen Davis, Alex Liners

Kane: Bobby Rumcik, Josh Buhl, Reese Novosel, Zuke Smith

Ridgway: Ben Briggs, Ricky Delhunty, Dominic Cherry, Jake Kunselman, Alex Bon

Elk County Catholic: Sam Kaul, Bryan Schatz, Nick Crisp

St. Marys Area: Terry Williams, Simon Sheeley, Garrett Bauer, Connor Bressler, Mitchell Reiter, Jacob Line

Port Allegany: Dalton Distrola, Justin Young, Taro Tanaka, Trey Ayers

Smethport: Distrola, Justin Young, Taro Tanaka, Trey Ayers

SOUTH

Brockway: Ben Glasl and Conner Ryckman

Brookville: Jack Krug, Elliot Park and Robert Keth

Curwensville: Curtis Caldwell, Scott Condon, Duane Brady and Jayce Witherite

Central Clarion: Cutter Boggess, Calvin German, Logan Lerch and Hunter Craddock

DuBois Area: Dale Kot and Mason McDaniel

Karns City: Matt Griffiths, Nahtan Waltman and Kaden Scherer

Keystone: Keenan Heeter, Nick Weaver and Haden Peters

Moniteau: Isaiah Usselman, Mason Mershimer and David Stamm

Punxsutawney: Brandon Ishman, Kameron Falgout and Joshua Miller

Redbank Valley: Dalton Bish, Coltin Bartley, Kobe Bonanno and Hudson Martz

Union/AC Valley: Tanner Merwin and Eli Penny