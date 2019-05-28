Frank Varischetti All-Star rosters announced

Some of the best players in District 9 will get a chance to finish out their high school careers in the Frank Varischetti All-Star game.

The game will kick off in Brockway on Friday, June 28 and will feature players split into two teams along old conference alignments. The two teams will be split between the former Allegheny Mountain League and the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference.

District 9 football has since incorporated the AML and KSAC and split the district into three divisions.

You can find the full rosters for each team below:

AML

Bradford: Donny Pattison, Jaron Ambrose and Nathan Gehm; Brockway: Leyton Mangiantini, Peter Downer, Garrett McClintick, Tyler Serafini and Zana Puhala; Cameron County: Devin Geitner; Coudersport: Stephen Kelly, Mason Klesa and Wyatte Osborne; Curwensville: Avery Francisco and Noah VonGunden; Elk County Catholic: Hunter Cashmer, Ben Sherry, Alex Breindel and Ryan Fritz; Otto-Eldred: Chris Connelly, Charles “Trey” Lee and Chase Sebastian; Ridgway: Evan Furlong, Daunte Allegretto, Chase Pontious, Parker Rohr and Isaac Schloder; Smethport: Blake Kinner, Nathan Hollowell, Bradley LaFleur and Grant Ognen.

KSAC

Brookville: Bryan Dworek and Cabe Park; Clarion: Archer Mills, Nick Porciello, Sam Minich, Logan Minich and Camden Boggess; Clarion-Limestone: Ayden Wiles, Jim Gunning, Matt Coleman, Drew Beichner and David Wiles; Karns City: Hunter Jones, Bradon Bastian, Madden McMillen and Stephen Covington; Moniteau: James Parenti, Bobby Mathews and Chance Nagy; Punxsutawney: Dylan Ishman, Carter Newcome and Alex Gianvito; Redbank Valley: Keaton Kahle, Hunter Martz, Hunter Wiles, Blaney Brooks and Travis Crawford; St. Marys; Alex Agosti; Union/AC Valley: Joe Dehart and Chase Kline.