Frank Varischetti All-Star game postponed – and not canceled

It looks like you will see a local all-star football game this summer, just later than expected.

Organizers announced Wednesday, the Frank Varischetti All-Star game has been postponed to Friday, August 7. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, June 26.

The game features players from 21 schools all in District 9. A number of players earn $1,000 scholarships at halftime during the game.

Game Manager Nick Hoffman said in a media release: “Our decision combines our desire to play the game and honor the outstanding scholar-athletes who have been selected to play and our commitment to do so in the most safe and responsible way possible in light of the Covid-19 situation.”

“We hope playing the game at a later date means players along with their families, friends and fans will have the opportunity for a much-needed respite,” Hoffman said.