Four area teams advance in PIAA wrestling team championships

The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference is well represented in the PIAA wrestling team championship quarterfinals.

Westmont Hilltop, Forest Hills and Chestnut Ridge all won their opening duals to advance. Brookville also advanced to the quarterfinals.

State College fell to Senena Valley 34-29 to fall to the consolation bracket. It was the Little Lions first appearance at state duals since 2003.

In AA, Westmont Hilltop and Chestnut Ridge will meet up in the quarterfinals.

The results of the first day of state duals is as follows:

Westmont Hilltop defeated Hamburg 38-30.

Chestnut Ridge defeated Burgettstown 56-12.

Westmont and Chestnut Ridge will wrestle in the quarterfinals Friday at Noon.

Forest Hills defeated Faith Christian 48-22.

Forest Hills will take on Reynolds in the quarterfinals Friday at Noon.

Brookville defeated Tunkhannock 42-33.

Brookville will take on Southern Columbia in the quarterfinals Friday at Noon.

State College fell to Seneca Valley 34-29.

State College will wrestle Garnet Valley Friday at 10 a.m.