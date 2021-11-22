Former track promoter buys Hidden Valley Speedway in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hidden Valley Speedway in Clearfield has a new owner as a former track promoter announced Saturday that he has purchased the dirt racing facility.

During a live video shared to Facebook, 69-year-old Dan Savino Sr. announced that he had agreed to a five-year plan with the dirt track’s owners to purchase the facility along with all the equipment needed to operate it.

“Over the last three years, Jennifer (Luzier), Rodney (Luzier) and Mrs. (Kathy) Luzier have been running the track. They’ve done a great job but now they’re passing it on,” Savino said in the video. “I see an opportunity here and I’m going to take advantage of it.”

358 Semi-Lates, 358 Tri-City Modifieds, Pure/Hobby Stocks, and SCDRA 4 Cylinders were also announced as the main four classes that will compete on a regular basis during Saturday nights with special races planned that would feature Super Late Models.

While speaking to race fans in the video, Savino explained that any upgrades made to the track would be minimal for 2022 with hopes of accomplishing more in 2023. The new track owner will be focusing on adding clay to parts of the track’s racing surface, lighting upgrades and various maintenance around the facility for next year that includes the driver’s pit area.

“One big suggestion I’ve had from all of the different drivers is the pits. That’s something we’re definitely going to focus on this year,” Savino said regarding maintenance.

A meeting will reportedly be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 for the drivers along with a separate meeting for the track personnel to be held on a separate date. A venue for the meetings has yet to be announced.

View of Hidden Valley Speedway in Clearfield, PA overlooking turns 3 and 4. 11/20/21.

Dan Savino Sr. (left) and Brian Savino (Right) holding a sign that reads “Hidden Valley Speedway by DMS Motorsports. Home of Saturday Night Thunder.” 11/20/21.

No stranger to track management, Savino originally operated as the track promoter at Dog Hollow Speedway in Northern Cambria from 2014 to 2019. Savino leased the track up until 2020 when it was purchased by RFR Motorsports.

Brothers Rodney and Randy Luzier first began construction of Hidden Valley Speedway in the winter of 1991 on the ground of a carved-out abandoned coal mine. The brothers later completed the track in the summer of 1992 after having done most of the work themselves.

The quarter-mile track features 60-foot wide straightaways and 100-foot turns with moderate banking that allows for multiple grooves of racing. The facility also features a unique bowl shape that allows for drive-in style parking and seating on its steep hillside.

The Luzier family operated Hidden Valley Speedway from 2019 to 2021.