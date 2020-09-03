Former State College star Irwin keeps pro basketball dreams alive

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Kyla Irwin thought she had played her last game in March.

The former State College Little Lady Lion suffered a broken elbow, playing for perennial power UConn in the AAC semifinals.

“My heart, I just knew I wasn’t done with basketball,” Irwin said.

Up until last week, Irwin was rehabbing and keeping her game sharp, out of a warehouse. That’s right, Spectra Wood converted part of their warehouse into a basketball court.

“I didn’t really think anything of it,” Irwin said, when asked about the uniqueness of the warehouse.

Four months after an almost career-ending injury, Irwin received news that kept a childhood dream alive. For more, click the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss