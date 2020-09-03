Former State College star Irwin keeps pro basketball dreams alive

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Kyla Irwin thought she had played her last game in March.

The former State College Little Lady Lion suffered a broken elbow, playing for perennial power UConn in the AAC semifinals.

“My heart, I just knew I wasn’t done with basketball,” Irwin said.

Up until last week, Irwin was rehabbing and keeping her game sharp, out of a warehouse. That’s right, Spectra Wood converted part of their warehouse into a basketball court.

“I didn’t really think anything of it,” Irwin said, when asked about the uniqueness of the warehouse.

Four months after an almost career-ending injury, Irwin received news that kept a childhood dream alive. For more, click the video above.