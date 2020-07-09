Former State College QB sees freshman season of college cancelled

STATE COLLEGE, PA. (WTAJ) – It’s tough enough going away for college, but then to have a big reason for your attendance at the school to be taken away, that’s brutal.

Former State College quarterback Brady Dorner saw his freshman season at Franklin and Marshall cancelled before he ever step foot on campus. This coming after Dorner saw his senior year of lacrosse cancelled at State College due to COVID-19.

Dorner spoke with WTAJ Wednesday about what it was like to receive the news, but how he’ll process not having any football in the fall.