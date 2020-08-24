Former SFU guard King to continue pro career in Serbia

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Former Saint Francis men’s basketball star Jamaal King will continue his professional basketball career overseas. The 23-year-old point guard has signed with KK Sloga, a professional basketball club located in Kralijevo, Serbia.

After graduating from Saint Francis in 2019, King found success in his first season in Europe. King averaged 17.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while playing for the Chernomorets basketball club in Bulgaria. He scored a career-high 29 points during a game in January.

King’s team reached the playoffs in March, but when the coronavirus hit the season was canceled and King caught the next flight out of the country. Since then, he has been working out in his hometown of Salisbury, Maryland, waiting for his next opportunity.

“After a successful first year as a pro, it is great to see Jamaal continue his career in Serbia,” said Red Flash men’s basketball head coach Rob Krimmel. “KK Sloga is getting a tough, skilled guard who will undoubtedly have a positive impact on his team from day one.”

King was a two-time All-NEC and NABC All-District First team selection. He finished his career at Saint Francis ranking eighth in program history in scoring (1,517 points) and fifth in assists (386).

“Jamaal is one of the greatest to ever wear a Saint Francis uniform and to see him continue to achieve his goals in exciting,” said Krimmel. “We all look forward to following his progress throughout the year.

KK Sloga has a long basketball history in Serbia and has produced some NBA players, including Vlade Divac.