One former Pirate announced the passing of his wife Monday.

Former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte revealed his wife Noelia passed away from a heart attack.

Hoy paso por el gran dolor de informar el lamentable fallecimiento de mi esposa Noelia, a causa de un infarto. Es un momento de mucha tristeza.



I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of great sorrow. pic.twitter.com/UEP4k8dLBW — Starling Marte (@Starlingmart) May 19, 2020

The Pirates offered up their condolences on social media as well.

The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time.



Our hearts are truly saddened by this news. https://t.co/0JJd8kBEoe — Pirates (@Pirates) May 19, 2020

Marte played for the Pirates from 2012 to 2019. He won Golden Glove awards in 2015 and 2016. He was an all-star in 2016.