Former NFL player, Philpsburg native says spring college football more likely

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – As each day passes, the likelihood of a 2020 fall college football season becomes dimmer.

The Big Ten cut its schedule to only include conference games, and according to multiple reports, many other conferences are likely to follow suit. So, why not just postpone the season to the spring?

Well, Penn State AD Sandy Barbour said earlier this month that the spring would only be considered as a ‘last resort.’ She also stated the recovery time for athletes would be too little if the seasons were only a few months apart.

However, Philipsburg native and former NFL long snapper Jon Condo said to WTAJ last week that having a bunch of young athletes is a positive for playing in the spring.

“Especially a college athlete, you’re young. 18-22 year olds, 17-22 year olds playing,” Condo said. “You have a lot quicker recovery time, it’s so fast. I remember in high school football, the turnaround, you go from one sport to the next sport.”

“I think it would be a challenge, but when you’re young, you’re able to recover a lot faster, you have that competitive spirit in you where it’s like, ‘anytime, anyplace, anywhere’ type of mentality.”