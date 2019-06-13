Former Ferndale standout signs with Pittsburgh Pirates

Trey McGough will take his shot at major league baseball.

The former Ferndale pitcher signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates according to his personal social media:

McGough just finished up his junior year for Mount St. Mary’s. He started 12 games and finished with a 4.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts.

The Pirates drafted him in the 24th round in the MLB draft.

He will now join the Pittsburgh Pirates organization and will forgo the rest of his college eligibility.