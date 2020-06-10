Former Dog Hollow Speedway track promoter looking to re-open historic Indiana County race track

INDIANA CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — A former track promoter for Dog Hollow Speedway in Strongstown is looking to re-open a race track in Indiana County.

Dan Savino has been the track promoter for Dog Hollow since 2014.

After not coming to an agreement on renewing his contract, Savino was contacted by the Potts Family, who owns Marion Center Speedway in Indiana County. It is the oldest family-owned Speedway in Pennsylvania.

The track has been closed since 2017 , and Savino says there is a lot of work to do on the track.

“There’s two priorities that I’m going to take care of right now, I’m going to re-clay the track, because it needs it badly, I’m going to shut down the restrooms because they were built back in 1965,” said Savino.

Savino added that he wanted to add porta potties as an update to their current restroom situation, and to make it more family friendly.

Savino says he hopes to officially buy and re-open Marion Track Speedway by next year.