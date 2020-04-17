Former Curwensville, DuBois wrestler dead at 22

According to a release by Clarion University athletics, one former area wrestler has died.

Shae Bloom passed away Thursday at the age of 22. He wrestled for both DuBois and Curwensville High Schools. Bloom then went on to wrestle two seasons for the Clarion Golden Eagles.

Our wrestling family suffered a tremendous loss yesterday. Shae was a great teammate and friend to us all. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Padjx0Uz5e — Clarion Wrestling (@WrestlingCUP) April 17, 2020

Bloom totaled a 15-9 overall record at Clarion in two seasons. He finished 15-6 in 2018-19 season.

According to his bio on the Clarion Athletics website, Bloom finished in fifth place at the PIAA wrestling championships as a junior and a senior in high school.