One former Central PA high school basketball star will have to sit out for a bit for Kentucky basketball.

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari announced today former Cameron County standout Nate Sestina will be out three to four weeks with an injury. Calipari said Sestina broke his wrist in practice.

#BBN, adversity has hit us again. We are going to be without @NateSestina23 for approximately 4 weeks. We’re going to need you now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/tCyx9jwpIH — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) November 27, 2019

Sestina is a graduate transfer from Bucknell University in his final year of college eligibility.