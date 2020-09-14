Former Cameron County standout going pro in Russia

One Central PA standout will continue his basketball journey overseas.

Former Cameron County, Bucknell and Kentucky basketball player Nate Sestina will play professionally for Russian team BC Nizhny Novgorod.

Sestina started his career at Bucknell where he played four seasons, but received an extra year of eligibility due to an NCAA injury waiver.

Sestina averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in his final year at Bucknell before becoming a graduate transfer at Kentucky. He played in 28 games at Kentucky and also suffered a broken wrist. He averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for the Wildcats.