UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Alli Campbell is coming home!

Campbell took to social media to announce that she’s transferring from Norte Dame to play at Penn State with the Lady Lions. In the post she says, “It’s all good… I just took the long way home! So excited for this new opportunity at Penn State.”

Campbell, a 2020 graduate, scored over 3,000 points while playing with the Bellwood Lady Blue Devils.